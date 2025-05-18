Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.49 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 280.56 ($3.73). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.71), with a volume of 768,174 shares.

Ruffer Investment Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £899.36 million, a P/E ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 274.83.

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Ruffer Investment Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.87%.

In other Ruffer Investment news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 4,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £11,040 ($14,665.25). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

