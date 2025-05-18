Head-To-Head Comparison: Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) versus Its Rivals

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) is one of 695 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kayne Anderson BDC to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Kayne Anderson BDC pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 92.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kayne Anderson BDC is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors 134 768 979 26 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kayne Anderson BDC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kayne Anderson BDC currently has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $122.29 million $77.07 million 9.09 Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors $14.15 billion $71.35 million 35.24

Kayne Anderson BDC’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kayne Anderson BDC. Kayne Anderson BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77% Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

