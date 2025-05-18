Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 13,310 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE IBM opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $247.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.74 and a 200-day moving average of $236.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $163.53 and a 1-year high of $267.98.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

