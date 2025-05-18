Select Equity Group L.P. Has $2.33 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,397 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.61 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average is $199.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

