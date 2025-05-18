Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys Shares of 4,261 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.74.

NYSE:COP opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

