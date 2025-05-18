Toy Stocks To Watch Today – May 15th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Kroger are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing and marketing toys, games and related children’s entertainment products. Examples include firms like Mattel, Hasbro and Spin Master, whose revenues tend to spike around holiday seasons and tie-in with popular media franchises. Investors in toy stocks gain targeted exposure to the consumer discretionary sector but must also contend with seasonal demand swings and shifting consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,800,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,974,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a market cap of $766.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $15.78 on Thursday, reaching $1,007.32. 1,380,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,498. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $778.52 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $958.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $965.34. The stock has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.27. 1,199,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.42. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62.

