Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $30,413,470.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,575 shares in the company, valued at $60,827,649.75. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $18,498,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,885,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,487,848.96. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,533,331 shares of company stock worth $195,015,055 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.