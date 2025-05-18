Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 245 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.72 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,797. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

