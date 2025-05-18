Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company’s Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.
