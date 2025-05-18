Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.20. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 553,767 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,696. This represents a 58.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

