MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $20.36. MEG Energy shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 1,076,650 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th.

MEG Energy Stock Up 18.4%

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

