Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 15,800 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Tairen Capital Ltd lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 1.9% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,009.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.48.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $656.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $585.62 and a 200 day moving average of $533.48. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $663.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

