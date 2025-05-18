Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 267.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,500 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up about 3.4% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $23,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $61.76 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $6,878,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,674,490.80. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,942,634.34. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,947,622 shares of company stock worth $89,994,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.