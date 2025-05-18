True Wealth Design LLC Sells 148 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,331,000 after acquiring an additional 122,681 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,742,000 after buying an additional 1,728,605 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,926,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after buying an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.