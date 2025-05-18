Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.28 ($0.08). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 6.28 ($0.08), with a volume of 7,329 shares traded.

Volta Finance Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of £229.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.07.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

