Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.28 ($0.08). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 6.28 ($0.08), with a volume of 7,329 shares traded.
Volta Finance Trading Up 1.3%
The company has a market cap of £229.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.07.
Volta Finance Company Profile
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.
