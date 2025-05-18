RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Announces Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13, RTT News reports. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.35. 248,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,536. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $260.53 and a fifty-two week high of $372.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

