Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.18 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 59.62 ($0.79). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.81), with a volume of 14,489 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.73) target price on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX (42.23) (($0.56)) EPS for the quarter. Flowtech Fluidpower had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowtech Fluidpower plc will post 14.2535211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

(Get Free Report)

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.