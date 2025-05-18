Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – May 17th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron, PepsiCo, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, typically on a quarterly or annual basis. These dividend payments provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any capital gains from stock price appreciation. Investors often favor dividend stocks for their potential to deliver reliable returns and to signal a company’s financial health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 197,484,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,629,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 78,209,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,522,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. 14,040,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,556,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $466.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.37. 8,045,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,689. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $364.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.04. 8,191,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.76. The company has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,714,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,459. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.87 and a 52 week high of $182.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,997,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,480. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $134.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Recommended Stories