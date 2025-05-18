Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.27. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 4,054 shares traded.

Starcore International Mines Trading Down 5.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

About Starcore International Mines

(Get Free Report)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.