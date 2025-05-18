Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Now – May 17th

American Battery Technology, Mullen Automotive, and TETRA Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development and manufacture of battery cells, materials and related components. They include makers of lithium-ion, solid-state and other advanced battery systems as well as suppliers of critical raw materials and production equipment. Investors often buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for energy storage in electric vehicles, portable electronics and renewable-energy applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of American Battery Technology stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 3,773,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,353. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -2.44.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 30,858,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4,452.04. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3,353,400.00.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 1,058,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,455. The company has a market cap of $394.56 million, a PE ratio of 148.32 and a beta of 1.31. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33.

