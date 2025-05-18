Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.99 and traded as low as C$2.97. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 1,811 shares changing hands.

Orca Exploration Group Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.99.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

