Triata Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Triata Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. NetEase makes up approximately 2.0% of Triata Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,023,000 after buying an additional 1,107,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NetEase by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,818 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,668,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,102 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $62,593,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $53,287,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $123.56. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

