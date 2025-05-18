Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $63,109,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,660,538 shares of company stock worth $24,981,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

