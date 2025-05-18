Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Deere & Company makes up 1.1% of Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,566,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,094,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.38.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $531.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
