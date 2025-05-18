Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Stanley Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stanley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 5.1% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stanley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vertiv worth $26,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 51.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 430.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 134,349 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 87,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.