Tema Etfs LLC Purchases New Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.

Waters Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $359.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

