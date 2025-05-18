Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Buys 664 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SEA by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

SEA Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of SE opened at $161.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $165.31. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average of $120.66.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

