Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,528 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $30,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

