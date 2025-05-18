Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,317.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,735.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4,879.71. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,299.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.