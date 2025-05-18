Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1,156.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,293 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

