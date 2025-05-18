Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.10. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 224,094 shares trading hands.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$14.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.
Insider Activity
In other Hemostemix news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
