Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as low as $13.53. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 27,760 shares.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Stories

