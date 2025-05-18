Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.31. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 2,025 shares changing hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,172.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

