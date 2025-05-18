Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 255,018 shares trading hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 20.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.