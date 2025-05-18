RM (LON:RM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.32 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.28). RM shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.29), with a volume of 65,521 shares.

RM Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19.

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. RM had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 311.10%. On average, research analysts expect that RM plc will post 13.5042735 EPS for the current year.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

