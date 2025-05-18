Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.04 and traded as high as $34.86. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 89,404 shares traded.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

