Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $7.85. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 11,670 shares traded.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Up 2.6%
The company has a market cap of $247.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Armanino Foods of Distinction
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.