Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $7.85. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 11,670 shares traded.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a market cap of $247.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

