TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.