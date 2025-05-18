Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.28. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 6,022 shares.

Innovative Designs Stock Down 16.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of -3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

See Also

