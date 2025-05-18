Toronto Dominion Bank Has $42.16 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $42,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,678,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,735 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 126,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $3,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.