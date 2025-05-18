Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after buying an additional 1,539,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,935,000 after buying an additional 1,231,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,746,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,944,000 after buying an additional 3,198,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,082,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 1.6%

FERG opened at $184.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day moving average is $179.50.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

View Our Latest Report on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.