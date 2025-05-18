Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8413 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 104.8% increase from Intesa Sanpaolo’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.
