Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8413 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 104.8% increase from Intesa Sanpaolo’s previous dividend of $0.41.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISNPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

