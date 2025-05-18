Strive Asset Management LLC Invests $908,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,542 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shopify by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of SHOP opened at $110.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.