NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Announces Dividend of $0.91

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9103 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 66.7% increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.
NN Group Stock Performance
NN Group stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. NN Group has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $31.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NN Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About NN Group
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.