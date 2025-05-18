PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on June 27th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3466 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 229.6% increase from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11.

PCCW Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PCCWY opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. PCCW has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.