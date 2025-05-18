PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on June 27th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3466 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 229.6% increase from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11.
PCCW Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of PCCWY opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. PCCW has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.15.
