HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Announces Dividend of $0.34

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3378 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 40.0% increase from HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.24.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HLLGY opened at $47.50 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
