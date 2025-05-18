HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Announces Dividend of $0.34

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3378 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 40.0% increase from HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.24.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HLLGY opened at $47.50 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.