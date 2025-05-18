Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trimble stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Trimble by 6.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

