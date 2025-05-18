3,510 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Trace Wealth Advisors LLC

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.40. The company has a market capitalization of $180.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

