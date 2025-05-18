Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7,644.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,086 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 11.2% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $73,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $429.20 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $429.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.06 and a 200-day moving average of $373.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.47.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

