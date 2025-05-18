Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $15.66 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,662,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 14.0% of Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $292.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.